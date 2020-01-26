In-situ promotion granted to 152 police personnel of security wing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Director General of Police Security/ L&O/ HG/ CD/ SDRF & SSG Muneer Ahmad Khan granted In-situ Promotion to 152 Police Personnel of Security Wing J&K, on the eve of Republic Day 2020.

The Departmental Promotion Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Muneer Ahmad Khan met on 25 January 2020 and cleared In-situ Promotions of 152 Police Personnel of various subordinate Units of Security Wing which includes one ASI, seven HCs, 141 SgCts and three Followers.

While issuing the Promotion order, Muneer Ahmad Khan greeted all the promoted officials and impressed upon them to work with dedication and devotion for the betterment/service of society in general and Police Department in particular. All the promoted officials expressed their gratitude to the ADGP for issuance of their promotion order in time.

The DPC comprises of JKPS (Staff Officer, SHQ) Suneel Raj, JKPS (SSP Security J&K) Sheikh Zulufkar Azad, AAO SHQ and SI(S), SO Establishment, SHQ J&K Jammu.