In-situ promotion extended to police followers in J&K

JAMMU: In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday directed all units and wings to extend in-situ promotion to all deserving followers working with them.

The order issued under Statute Regulatory Order (SRO)-14 will benefit nearly 5,000 followers, a police spokesman said.

The State Government had issued SRO-14 on January 15, 1996, titled J&K Civil Services Higher Standard Pay Scale Scheme Rules, whereby non-gazetted employees who complete nine, 18 and 27 years of service shall be entitled to first, second and third in-situ promotions, subject to a maximum of three.

However, the benefits could not be extended to deserving candidates due to a misinterpretation, as a result of which the Police Department was served with litigations in form of service writ petitions by the aggrieved followers, the spokesman said.

The matter was placed before the Police Establishment Board on June 11, 2017, following the recommendation of a committee formed to look into the issue at Police Headquarters.

After a detailed discussion, a meeting was held at Police Headquarters on February 10 this year, under the chairmanship of Director-General of Police S.P Vaid, which approved in-situ promotion to the followers, the spokesman said.