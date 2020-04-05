In last 24 hours, nine terrorists eliminated: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: While #Coronawarriors are fighting #Covid-19, Police Army and CAPF are also fighting the terror virus from Pakistan.

DGP Dilbag Singh informed that in last 24 hours, our troops on Kupwara border in North Kashmir and in Kulgam district in South Kashmir neutralized 9 terrorists which include 5 of Lashkar who infiltrated from Keran sector and 4 of Hizb run by Pakistan and responsible for half a dozen senseless killings of civilians over last few weeks. “We pay tribute to the valour and sacrifices of our brave hearts,” said DGP Dilbag Singh.