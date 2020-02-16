In J&K, corrupt get lucrative postings with additional charge as bonus

RAJ DALUJA

In J&K, the only industry flourishing is ‘transfer industry’. The spree of frequent transfers in Jammu and Kashmir has raised serious questions over the efficacy of governance, as these not only reduce the productivity of employees but also lead to avoidable expenditure. Under the gubernatorial arrangement, hopes had gained momentum that finally this menace will come to an end but the nexus is so deep that it is refusing to yield, no matter who is at the helm.

The transfers and postings have turned out as flourishing avocation after corruption in the former state, which once got the stigma of being second most corrupt state of the country. Perhaps rightly so! Otherwise how come, the officers with most serious allegations of corruption and misconduct get important assignments, and in certain cases additional charge of equally significant positions as bonus. In several cases, the officers carrying anticipatory bails in the pockets for their involvement in vigilance cases get most sought after lucrative postings at will. Shockingly, a senior officer, wanted in an alleged scam in a neighbouring state, has been entrusted with a crucial job of retrieving encroached land in posh urban areas of Jammu. With alleged charges of impropriety, can such officers be trusted to get their assigned jobs done when the stakes are too high for grabbers? This is not an isolated case as similar other instances are galore across Jammu and Kashmir.

In this part of the country, the government employees, holding transferable posts are being frequently transferred and posted from one place or station to another even before completion of the minimum and maximum period of two- three years. This is brazen violation of the so-called transfer policy which had been brought in a decade ago. There seems to be no set norms with regard to transfer of tainted officers. In normal circumstances, such officers are required to be attached with General Administration Department pending enquiry but this is a misnomer given the patronage they enjoy in successive dispensations.

True, an accused is innocent until proven guilty. But what about the vigilance cases which are processed for prosecution and framing of charge sheets after due process of investigations. The sanction for prosecution is granted by the government after convincing itself about the commission of offences. Ironically, the same government, which grants sanction for prosecution after being satisfied with the investigations, orders postings of such officers against important slots in the administration. This is a contradiction of sorts. In such a scenario, how can the same government assist in prosecution of the accused once he rubs shoulders with the powerful bureaucracy and wields immense influence and clout?

According to official reports, 216 cases were registered by the anti-graft body in its earlier avatar of State Vigilance Organization against more than 500 Government servants under J&K Prevention of Corruption Act during the period between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017-113 in Jammu and 103 in Kashmir. Prior to that, the SVO and Crime Branch had registered FIRs against 304 officers and officials of different departments in corruption cases in a decade till 2014. Because of administrative nexus, sanctions for prosecutions were generally withheld and ‘go slow’ remained the mantra because those involved continued to remain in active service and thus wielding immense influence.

The administration has been making tall claims about weeding out corruption and ensuring accountable and transparent administrative set-up. In the same breath, it never feels shy in posting the corrupt on important assignments. This hypocrisy and duplicity is needed to be given a farewell, if the administration really wants to end the menace. It should be remembered that corruption and transfers have become synonymous to each other in Jammu and Kashmir.