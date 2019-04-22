In Imran Khan’s backyard, practicing Islam forbidden in parts of China

Share Share 0 Share

BLUNT BUTCHER / ANCHOR

JAMMU: Hate India syndrome has gripped Pakistan’s political and military leadership so intensely, that what happens in China is none of the concern for the Islamic Republic in the neighbourhood. Pakistan’s love for China is so ingrained in its polity, that a former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz tried to teach Newton’s Third Law of Motion during a press briefing at the Boao Forum for Asia, last month. “True, Trusted Friends,” he says, are “three important words” to describe the relationship between China and Pakistan.

What former Pak premier said about China is almost tag line of the present leadership from Prime Minister Imran Khan to Chief of Army Staff General, Qamar Javed Bajwa. To sustain friendship, Pakistan does not speak a word against atrocities being committed against Muslims and practice of Islam. To placate communist China, Islamic Pakistan has conveniently ignored the recent Chinese law, that seeks to “Sinicize” Islam within the next five years, the latest move by Beijing to rewrite how the religion is practised.

China’s main English newspaper, Global Times, has reported that after a meeting with representatives from eight Islamic associations, the government officials “agreed to guide Islam to be compatible with socialism and implement measures to Sinicize the religion.”

China has embarked on an aggressive “Sinification” campaign in recent years with faith groups, that were largely tolerated in the past seeing their freedoms shrink under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Practising Islam has been made forbidden in parts of China, with individuals caught praying, fasting, growing a beard or wearing a hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women, facing threat of arrest.

According to the UN, more than one million Uighur Muslims are estimated to be held in internment camps where they are forced to denounce the religion and pledge allegiance to the officially atheist ruling Communist Party.

Islamic crescents and domes have been stripped from mosques, and according to the Associated Press news agency, religious schools and Arabic classes have been banned and children are barred from participating in Muslim activities.

Recently, authorities in China’s Yunnan province, which borders Mynamar, have closed three mosques established by marginalised Hui Muslim ethnic minority, the South China Morning Post has reported.

The turn against Islam is, by far, the most prominent-and potentially the nastiest-example of China’s clampdown on religion.

In large part, it flows from the adoption of a totalitarian regime in Xinjiang, where any Islamic practice is now read by the security state as a sign of potential extremism.

Today, though, the intensity of anti-Islamic campaign in Xinjiang has resulted in other provinces adopting the same ideas, lest their leaders be accused of being soft on terrorism or of having ideological sympathy for Islam. That’s particularly the case for party officials who are from Islamic families; numerous Uighur officials have been arrested for being “two-faced”-presenting themselves as loyal party members while being secretly sympathetic to religion. “They used to ask the Hui officials to help handle Hui affairs sensitively,” a Han Chinese state employee, who works in Islamic areas told. “But now if you’re Hui, you have to be doubly hard on your own people.”

The state campaign has been backed by a growing popular Islamophobia, which has erupted in the last four years. Anti-Uighur racism has always existed, but previously it focused largely on ethnicity, not belief. The new hate largely began with the terrorist attack at a train station in the southern city of Kunming in 2014, when eight Uighur attackers killed 31 travelers. A newly aggressive Han chauvinism became the norm online-aided, perhaps, it being one of the few remaining forms of tolerated public political speech.

Chinese Islamophobes have created a mythical halalification movement, which functions in their imagination, something like Sharia does in the minds of rural American lawmakers fearful that the mullahs might start marching down Main Street. Food has often been a clashing point; young Uighurs often avoid eating in nonhalal restaurants not for religious reasons but as a gesture of cultural defiance, and the forced consumption of pork has now become routine in Xinjiang. In the minds of Chinese Islamaphobes, however, Muslims are the ones imposing themselves on good, ordinary Chinese. The mere offering of halal services is taken as a sign of imminent threat; when one delivery app included it as an option, Muslims faced a wave of online hate.

Several fears are bundled together here. Chinese are very worried about food safety, and the description of halal food as qingzhen-which just means “Islamic” but literally translates as “pure and clean”-created a belief that halal consumers were somehow privileged or claiming that the Han were dirty. That’s linked to a deep-seated belief among Han Chinese that ethnic minorities are enjoying special treatment. This is giving a new lease to Islamophobia.