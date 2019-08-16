Imran’s empty bowl

Dear Editor,

There is a well known proverb that’ penny wise and pound foolish “.It exactly fit with current situation of pak govt behaviour.the political leaders of pak has not miss any opportunity to prove their eccentric attitude in front of international community. imran Khan, who is a sportsman by spirit is still unable to understand and read the exact reasons and causes of pak deterioration and degradation as a nation. He has appealed to general public many times for payment of taxes voluntarily .so that the govt can provide the basic facilities to everyone.As it is a well known fact that the prices of essential commodities are very high in pak,the value of dollar is on record height.people are suffering from poverty and misery. Basically, he(imran) is well aware about the fact that he has got the indebted and empty treasures in his lap from previous govt..He has made every possible measure to fill this empty treasure by curtailing various expensive gala events and other official celebrations.He wants to set an example of a model statesman with reformer vision.

It is a praiseworthy and exemplary initiative by a mature head of state to take such initiative which is

beneficial for his country at the time of economic crunch.

Even during the crisis hour of poverty and war, our late prime minister Sh. Lal Bhadhur shastri once appealed publically to take fast for the nation to

eradicate the crisis.

But here ,in the case of imran ,situation is different on ground level.

He has blessed with lot of pound/dollar in his lap that he usually got from international community as a

charity.

But he spend that charity amount for the nourishment of terrorism and sponsoring their nefarious agenda.

instead of spending that amount on general development purpose for the poverty ridden masses of his country ,he and his govt voluntarily donate that money on sponsoring terrorism against india.

Now, he has visited many countries with his empty bowl to get some alms and charity.

But this time every body is well aware about the fact and truth behind his pretention. And he returned with his empty bowl.It is a very serious jolt for him at international platform. Gradually he will realize that it is not a good to eat a humble pie in front of others.

one day he Will realize that with such dual idealogy in his mind ,nobody will come to fill his empty bowl.it is a clear cut message from international community that they will not help or compensate such a country which involves in sponsoring any kind of terrorism from his soil.

Shyam Sudan,

Sunderbani