Imran or Nawaz: Cobra they all in India’s backyard

BLUNT BUTCHER / ANCHOR

The best of Indian electronic media is yet to come. Thus far, a section of it appears to be more entangled in generating hype over trivial issues or no issues at all, perhaps in a bid to enhance Target Rating Points (TRP). At times, it seems, some of the news channels are working on some specific agenda, set by some invisible forces with some not-so-good motives.

The role of a section of Indian national television channels with regard to just concluded Pakistan elections has been quite intriguing. Even before the rogue nation went to polls, these channels launched a scathing campaign against Imran Khan, the Prime Minister in making, by dubbing him as the Army and ISI stooge. An impression was sought to be given that with his election as a top political executive, Pakistan’s relations with India will further deteriorate. By generating this narrative, the particular section of the Indian media exposed its naivety vis a vis Pakistan affairs. How does it matter for India whether Imran Khan is a puppet of Pak army or not? What difference does it make as to who rules Islamabad? Seventy-year post Pakistan creation history is full of treacherous role of its politicians and generals. They have been the same. Those who led Pakistan, whether in uniform or civvies, had a commonality in approach to hammer India. Pakistan’s creation and survival is based on India bashing. Therefore, it is immaterial who leads the rogue nation in the neighbourhood. For India, every Pakistani politician and general is a snake, which is sustaining in the backyard to spit venom.

In a way, the Indian channels brightened poll prospectus of Imran Khan by terming him as ISI stooge. This must have helped him the most. More he was dubbed as villain for India the more he got support from Pakistanis. Imran Khan has himself acknowledged this by accusing Indian media of projecting him like a Bollywood villain. Can the same media specify a single Pakistani politician, who demonstrated maturity in befriending India? From Zulfkar Ali Bhuttoo to Nawaz Sharif and from General Ayub Khan to General Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistani civil and military rulers survived on the pledge of giving thousand cuts to India. Bhutto did it in seventies and Imran will repeat all that in his tenure now as Prime Minister.

Not very long, but just a decade and half ago, the Kargil back-stabber President Pervez Musharraf was being eulogised for scripting new bonding with Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. The political analysts claimed that India and Pakistan were nearer to solving Kashmir during the tenure of Vajpayee and later Manmohan Singh. The same general turned politician Musharraf unveiled his real face on 17th December 2017 by hailing Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud Dawah (JuD) terror groups as “patriotic”, saying he was ready to enter into an alliance with them for Pakistan’s “safety and security”. He went on saying that he was the biggest supporter of the LeT and its founder Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind who heads the banned Jamaat-ud Dawah. “They (LeT and JuD) are patriotic people. The most patriotic. They have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan in Kashmir…,” Musharraf said. The Indians must be scratching their heads for having engaged with such kind of a general as Head of the State of Pakistan.

Indian nation has not forgotten the infamous pledge of hanged Zulfkar Ali Bhuttoo to fight a thousand-year war with India. In the 1990 summer, his daughter Benazir Bhutto repeated the same call. Her husband Asif Ali Zardari carried forward the Bhutto legacy and threatened of 1000-year war. Their predecessors, generals and politicians, took the venom to new heights by browbeating India of nuclear war.

Will Indian television channels cite a single instance of any Pakistani civil or military ruler having condemned cult of terror exported to Kashmir or forging bonds of friendship with India? If not, why calling wolf on donning the mantle of premiership by Imran Khan. Expecting positivity from Pakistani generals and politicians is too much for a common Indian, least to speak of conscious keepers in the media. By creating fear psychosis over the arrival of Imran Khan, they are according a sort of respectability to Pakistan which can never give up anti-India tirade.

Time has perhaps come for Indian ruling elite and a section of media to shun Pakistan phobia. Instead of acting against the small rogue nation, they are blaming Pakistan for every single ill in Indian security set-up. Let they come out of Pakistan syndrome and stop wasting their prime time shows to be dominated by Pak debates with their panelists, who leave chat-rooms after hurling choicest abuses to India. The media channels may not be suffering the hurt of Paki abuses but Indian pride gets bruised. In the process, the anti-national activists, analysts and Pak apologists within are getting emboldened and hardened to engage themselves in anti-India campaign.