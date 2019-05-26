Imran Khan speaks to PM Modi, expresses desire to work together: FO

Share Share 0 Share

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Foreign Office said.

Khan also congratulated Modi on his party’s electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, Prime Minister Khan said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives, he said.

Khan expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples, he added.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.(PTI)