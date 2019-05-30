Imran Khan is out

Share Share 0 Share

Imran Khan – the Pakistan Prime Minister was one of the first world leaders to have telephoned and congratulated Modi on his emphatic win but in spite of this goodwill gesture he has not been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday when the world’s largest democracy would be sworn-in under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second term.

This time Modi instead of inviting SARRC heads of government has invited leaders of the BIMSTEC nations to attend the gala event of oath taking ceremony. Thus, in the very first ball Narendra Modi has stumped Imran Khan out and it is not for nothing that Modi has not invited Imran Khan to the oath-taking ceremony. It has some deep meaning within it that Modi has decided not to invite his Pakistani counterpart Imran to the function. Interestingly India has sent out invites to leaders/heads of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries and Kyrgz Republic and Mauritius.

The heads of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan are among honoured guests on Modi’s ceremony. It is clear from the statement of MEA spokesperson Ravesh Kumar who said, “Government of India has invited the leaders of BIMSTEC member states for swearing-in ceremony. This is in line with the government’s focus on its neighbourhood first policy. The only SAARC countries that are missing from the invitation list are Afghanistan, Maldives and Pakistan.

Pakistan has been left out of the invitation and it is the clear message to the neighbouring country that India or for that matter Modi means business and want to make it clear that friendship, terror and talks cannot go together. Though Modi and Imran would be attending SCO Summit on June 7-8 in Bishkek, Kyrgzstan. PM Modi is likely to reiterate his stand that talks and terror cannot go together. Imran Khan has rightly been snubbed. It implies that any early warming tie between the two neighbours is unlikely. Not inviting Imran Khan is the strong message to Pakistan that India does not approve of the support of that country to terrorist who are indulging in terror activities in India especially in Jammu & Kashmir.

Modi and Khan both claimed their Air forces carried out airstrikes in the enemy terrority in March to the alarm of world powers. Modi who was widely believed to have politically gained from the standoff, won a second term with a significant majority. Pakistan initially downplayed India’s decision not to invite Imran Khan for PM’s swearing ceremony. Pakistan says that PM Modi’s internal politics did not permit him to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.

The government on Monday announced in New Delhi that it has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to PM Modi’s inauguration leaving out Pakistan which is not a member of the regional grouping. BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. Downplaying non-invitation to Imran, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mohd Quershi said meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to Kashimir issue as well as Siachin and Sir/ Creek disputes would have been significant measures instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony. But it is learnt now that Pakistan is angry on non-invitation of Imran Khan to swearing-in ceremony. Dawn News reported India’s internal politics did not permit him to extend invitation.

Quershi said PM of Pakistan Imran Khan breaking the ice in bilateral ties spoke to his Indian counterpart Modi and expressed his desire to work together for betterment of their people. According to Pakistan foreign minister, “relations between the two countries were based on reciprocity and PM Khan had congratulated Modi as a goodwill gesture. But since there is bitterness between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack which took the life of our forty security men, the government of India has rightly decided not to invite Pak PM Khan for the swearing-in ceremony.

It is a strong message to Pakistan. But in the hearts of hearts PM Imran Khan of Pakistan knows it well that why he has not been invited to the function. India has been consistently saying that terror and talks cannot go together and therefore PM Pak has not been invited as that country still trains and export terrorists to J&K for fomenting trouble.

Not inviting Imran Khan will isolate him in the regional perspective and this is no good for the Pakistan. Pak Foreign Minister Quershi made little of no invitation to PM Modi’s oath taking. But the fact is that India has made it clear to Pakistan that the country wants that Pakistan should reign in the terrorists on its soil and this is the pre-requisite for bilateral dialogue and till then there is no ground for talks. In line with this stand India has decided not to invite Khan. In fact it amounts to the logic that Imran Khan has been stumped in the very first ball by Narendra Modi.

