Imran Ansari joined People’s Conference: Lone

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday welcomed disgruntled PDP leader Imran Ansari into his party saying it was an emotional “homecoming”.

“I welcome @imranrezaansari into the @JKPC_ family. It is an emotional homecoming. Late Molvi Ifthikar sahib was one of the founding members’ if (of) PC along with my late father,” Lone said.

The Peoples Conference chairman, who was attracting leaders from other political parties like PDP and National Conference, termed Ansari as a mass leader. “Molvi Imran sahib is a mass leader and will be a leading light in the caravan of change,” he added.

Ansari himself has not yet confirmed joining Lone’s outfit.

Earlier, National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu quit the party to contest the urban local bodies elections from Srinagar. After getting elected as Mayor of Srinagar, Mattu formally joined the Peoples Conference.