Impressive turn-around

Dear Editor,

Mirabai Chanu has brought laurels to each and every Indian. In the run-up to the Rio Olympics, she had returned home empty-handed with a no-lift in the ‘clean and jerk’, and her dreams were shattered. Chanu battled bouts of depression and nearly decided to not participate in any international competition. But her hard work has brought joy to all Indians. It is the perfect time for our sportswomen. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, women’s cricket and hockey teams, all have tasted success.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad