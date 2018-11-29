Impressive India maul South Africa 5-0 in hockey WC opener

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Bhubaneswar: Hoping to recreate history after 43 years, hosts India started their hockey World Cup campaign on a rousing note, blanking South Africa 5-0 in their opening Pool C match in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium here Wednesday.

World number five India are eyeing to reclaim the World Cup after 43 years, a title which they won only once way back in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur. Simranjeet Singh (43rd, 46th minutes) scored a brace, while Mandeep Singh (10th), Akashdeep Singh (12th) and Lalit Upadhyay (45th) were the other goal getters for India against a South Africa, ranked 10 places below India. The Indians toyed with the South African defence in the first quarter as they mounted numerous attacks on the opposition goal and to their credit succeeded on two occasions to take a comfortable 2-0 lead early on.