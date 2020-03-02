Impressive cultural prog marks culmination of All India Punjabi Writers’ Conference

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-day All India Punjabi Writers’ Conference organised by Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL) concluded here on Sunday with an impressive cultural programme of Punjabi folk music.

The colourful Punjabi Music concert was highly appreciated by audience. The singers who participated in the concert included Anjusha Sharma, Sonali Dogra, Naveen Punjabi, Zulekha Fareed, Satinder Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Ravinder Kumar and Bishan Dass. The folk parties, which performed during the event were, included T R Premi & Party, Kewal Lehria & Party, C S Kattal & Party and Kuldeep Raj & Party. The accompanists were Rakesh Anand on flute, Sunil Sharma on synth, Jacab on guitar, Amarjeet Singh on violin, Darbari Lal on Tabla, Sahil Jasotra on Dholak and Hakkam Singh . The proceedings of the event were conducted by Chandpreet Kaur, scholar of Punjabi Department.

Earlier, during the first session two papers were presented. Prof Nashir Naqvi read out his paper on topic ‘Guru Nanak Sahib Di Azmat Te Urdu Adab’ and Rattan Singh Kanwal read out his paper on topic ‘Guru Nanak Te Kashmir Pheri’. Dr Baljeet Kaur, Khalid Hussain and Karan Singh Talib were present in the presidium.

In the second paper reading session, Harpreet Kaur read a paper on topic ‘Guru Nanak Di Haleemi Shaksiat’ and Rajvir Singh read out a paper on topic ‘Guru Nanak Baani’. Didar Singh, Shan Kashmiri and Hardeep Singh Gill were present in the presidium.

While giving concluding remarks, Hardeep Singh Gill, Retd SDPO and a learned scholar appreciated Culture Academy for organizing the conference and said that during paper reading sessions, the teachings and preaching of Guru Nanak Dev were portrayed in an impressive manner.

Both the sessions was conducted by Popinder Singh Paras, Editor Sheeraza Punjabi. He also extended formal vote of thanks.