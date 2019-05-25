Imposter Colonel, 3 associates held for running fake army job racket

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch (CB), Jammu on Friday busted a fake army job racket by arresting a dismissed army-man impersonating as a Colonel and his three accomplices.

The CB team which arrested sacked army-man Kulwinder Singh, also seized several incriminating documents and other articles from his office.

FIR 28/2019 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 170, 171 and 120-B RPC was registered at Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu against the accused persons after a complaint was lodged by one Mohinder Kumar, son of Anek Ram, resident of Shamachak (Jhiri) Jammu and others, and a team of officers including Inspectors Arun Kotwal and Mashkoor Giri headed by Bhushan Kumar Ganjoo DySP, Crime Branch Jammu was constituted for investigation of the case expeditiously.

The complainant has alleged that Kulwinder Singh, son of Karnail Singh, resident of Deharan, Akhnoor Road near Mishriwala Jammu a dismissed army-man is luring jobless youths by impersonating himself as Army Colonel and is collecting huge amounts ranging from Rs. 2 to 5 lakh for recruiting them in Indian Army and has issued fake appointment orders in favour of various gullible youths after taking huge amounts from them and cheated them. “Initially he had opened his office at Paloura Jammu, then shifted to Muthi Camp and presently operating from Muthi as well as from Janipur. He used to wear Army officer’s uniform (Colonel Rank) to cheat the youths so as to pose himself as Army officer and has also kept a laptop for preparing fake orders in connivance with Vishal Bhagat, resident of Dream City, Sahil Sharma, resident of Press Wali Gali, Janipur and Ricky Chib, step brother of the accused”, he disclosed adding that the accused is also threatening him of dire consequences and have taken Rs. 25 lakh from him by inducement, as he came to his house in Army Officer’s uniform and assured job in army to him and his brother. “The accused also went to complainant’s house in the year 2018 and after taking money kept the complainant as cook in his house for more than five months but paid no money as pay. The accused didn’t return the money taken for providing job in army”, the complainant alleged.

During preliminary verification conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu it was prima facie came to light that aforesaid accused persons are providing fake orders to jobless youth after receiving huge amounts from them by fraudulent means. It was also revealed that the impersonating army Colonel had spread rumors that the area of his location has been given under his charge by the Indian army for recruitment purpose and has also issued Identity Cards to many unemployed youths on the pretext of recruitment in Indian Army and has extorted huge money from them fraudulently.

Consequently, the Crime Branch team conducted raid at the rental residence-cum-office of accused Kulwinder Singh and recovered/seized incriminating materials including Army uniform with ranks, medals, laptop, mobiles, Army Recruitment records, etc. and arrested all the accused persons. The arrest was effected under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu Mushtaq Ahmed. The accused persons are being interrogated to ascertain the whole gamut of racket and other aspects relating to the crime.