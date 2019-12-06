Imposition of taxes on usage charges resented

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: A joint delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra ( HRAK), PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Region ( PHDCCI) , Press Club Katra and other prominent organization of Katra met President Municipal Committee Katra Bimal Indu and showed concern on the imposition of high Taxes on the name of usage charges in Municipal Committee Katra.

Rakesh Wazir President ( HRAK) & Chairman ( PHDCCI) while speaking on the occasion said that it in really surprising that alone Katra and no other Municipal town of state is chosen for imposition of taxes on the name of usage charges that too forcibly irrespective of the fact that someone may or may not be using their services or the Municipality do any work, which is to be collected from all sections of Katra including houses, shops, hotels , Sarais/ Dharamshalas, Banquet Halls etc. and that too on monthly basis on the exorbitant rates like hotel above 30 rooms at Rs. 10,000, Cinema 15,000, Dhabha 3000, Clinic 1000, Bhandhara / Langer 2000 per day etc. He said it is even surprising that the charges for dumping at Tan Talab at the official site, is kept at 15,000 per vehicle. He while explaining said that it is really surprising that a person or organization who will serve food free of cost to Yatries and common people will have to pay Rs.2000 as fee to Muncipality and all these taxes will apply only on Katra which will have their negative direct impact on pilgrims which reminds us of Jazia Tax once imposed on Hindus by Aurangzeb and asked for their withdrawl at the earliest. Sham Lal Kesar Chairman, Shiv Kumar Sharma former President ( HRAK), Virender Kesar District President ( PHDCCI) , Members of Press Club Sohan Lal Kohli,Rohit Padha,Sanjay Kumar too showed great anguish over this move and asked the administration for its roll back at the earliest .

Bimal Indu President Municipal Committee Katra said that he too is disturbed by the said notification and said that he alongwith the members of the Committee has passed resolution in this behalf and sent to higher authorities for modification of this order and will do his level best to get this notification resinded.