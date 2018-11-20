Importance of Gram Sabha meetings

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

I would like to highlight the importance of Gram Sabha in Panchayati Raj system. Firstly, let me write about the concept of Gram Sabha so that the common masses could be able to fully understand the structure and functions of Gram Sabha. As per a random survey conducted in my area more than ninety percent of the rural people don’t know the meaning and concept of Gram Sabha. Out of three hundred people, two hundred forty (80 per cent ) told that the Gram Sabha is a committee of rural people while as ten percent revealed that the elected members of village Panchayats constitute a Gram Sabha and only ten percent of the people know about the concept and meaning of Gram Sabha. It reflects that a majority of the rural people don’t know the meaning and concept of Gram Sabha which is a matter of grave concern. The process of Panchayat elections is going on these days and the candidates are trying their best to lure voters in their favour, but unfortunately many candidates don’t know the functions and duties of the ward members. They don’t know as what to do after being elected as Panchs. Under such conditions we cannot expect anything from the Panchs and Sarpanchs. Under rules, all kinds of development plans are to be got approved by the concerned Gram Sabha, but to my knowledge and experience not even a single meeting of Gram Sabha has so far been conducted in our Panchayats and nothing is known as a development plan to the concerned members. The works are executed in a haphazard manner.

Under such conditions it is most important to tell the rural masses that the Gram Sabha refers to the entire electorate of a Panchayat and all of the voters are the members of the Gram Sabha and they have a right to attend the meeting of the sabha. The Panchs and Sarpanchs can’t approve any plan without the prior approval of Gram Sabha. It is also important that not less than one third number of members must be present in the meeting. And it is very shocking that there is no awareness about the importance of Gram Sabha among the rural masses. In this context, the author has decided to launch an awareness campaign on the subject and I hope to get cooperation of all the media sources.

O P Sharma AMO (Retd),

Bagnoti Nowshera.