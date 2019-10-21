Implementation of RBSK reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, today reviewed implementation of health and medical assistance scheme Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in the district at a meeting held here with the concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, ADC, CPO, CMO, CEO, Medical Superintendent DH Doda, DSWO besides BMO’s and MO’s. The DC had a detailed review of implementation of RBSK in the district.

The concerned officers apprised the DC of total number of schools visited and number of children found positive for identified health conditions across the district. The DC expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the scheme as it was not in tune with the visits made by the health teams and students diagnosed thereof.

The DC directed the CEO to appoint a nodal officer who will coordinate with all the heads of the schools across the district and will keep the necessary information regarding the implementation of the scheme in all the schools. He also asked the concerned authorities to keep photographic evidences of all health checkups being conducted in the schools besides giving case sheets to all the screened students.

The DC asked the BMO’s to devise a schedule for conduct of the upcoming health camps in each school under the scheme and submit to the heads of the fellow departments without any fail.

Further, he directed the CMO to prepare and submit a proposal for hiring of vehicles in two days so that facility shall be provided to the teams for smooth functioning of the scheme.