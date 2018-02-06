Implementation of PC-PNDT Act reviewed

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Kumar Rajeev Ranjan convened a meeting of District Advisory Committee to review implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Pre-Conception and Pre Natal Sex determination Prohibition and Regulation Act 2002, here on Monday.

During the meeting, approval was given for renewal of registration of three ultrasound diagnostic centers viz. A. V. Nursing Home, Kalindi Ultrasound Centre and Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission centre whereas Friends ultrasound centre and JKCT Scan and Research centre were approved for fresh registration while renewal of registration of Lucky ultrasound centre was rejected for want of recommended space as per the Act.

The Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, directed for devising a format for regulation of the registered ultrasound clinics.

The weekly submission of reports on the devised format including details of patients visiting such centres will keep a direct check on these centres. He further directed the committee to ensure status of sealed centres by re- inspection of such centers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sanjay Turki, Sr Consultant Dr Atula Gupta,Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Dr A D S Manhas , District Social Welfare officer Dr Vikas Sharma, besides other concerned officers.