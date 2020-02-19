Implementation of NRLM reviewed in Kashmir Division

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Mission Director, Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission on Tuesday convened a meeting of offices to review implementation of Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKNRLM) in Kashmir Division.

District Programme Managers, Block programme Managers of Kashmir Division and other officials of the Mission were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Additional Mission Director JKSRLM Kashmir, Sajid Yehaya Naqash gave a detailed presentation about the functioning of Mission in Kashmir division.

He informed that in Kashmir division 23299 SHGs (Self Help Groups), 2143 Village Organizations and 175 CLFs have been formed so far while 16698 SHGs have received Revolving Fund, 11047 have received the Community Investment Fund, 6185 have received Bank Linkage 1st Dose ,3386 have received the 2nd Dose ,1339 have received Bank dose 3rd and 179 Bank dose 4th and 1 has received 5th dose of Bank Linkage.

The meeting was further informed that to strengthen the relationship between the bankers and SHG members, 14 Financial Literacy Workshops were conducted from December 2019 till date. While addressing the meeting, The Mission Director said that Umeed project is aimed at providing better livelihoods to the women especially living in rural areas.

She stressed to focus on convergence with line departments for availing the benefits from all the existing government schemes.