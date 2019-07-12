Implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Kargil reviewed

State Times News

KARGIL: Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary on Thursday convened a meeting regarding the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kargil Sonam Chosjor, SE PWD Kargil Haji Fida Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kargil Imteeaz Kachoo, District Panchayat Officer Kargil Shabir Hussain, Executive Engineer I&FC, Executive Engineer PHE, scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kargil, In Charge Project Glacier Head Master Middle School Karith Muhammad Ali, officers of Forest Division Kargil and IWMP besides other concerned officers attended the meeting. During the course of the meeting, detailed discussion and deliberation was held on the implementation of the five critical areas of the JSA including water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse, bore well recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the ADC Kargil to constitute different teams at the Tehsil and Panchayat levels in all 98 Gram Panchayats of the district comprising of Tehsildars, BDOs, scientists of KVK, engineers of PHE and I&FC, VLWs, Gram Rozgar Sewaks, Technical Assistants, Patwaris, officials from Forest Department and other concerned field functionaries to conduct visits of different Gram Panchayats in order to formulate a comprehensive plan of JSA in the district.

The DC instructed the officers of IWMP to identify watershed areas for snow and water harvesting and to collect on spot information like area, source of water available, agricultural land dependent on the water source, water supply position, agricultural and livestock production and crop pattern in the watershed areas.

Baseer also instructed officers concerned to conduct field visits of different Panchayats to upload information with regard to the inventory of water bodies/ tanks, ponds created under MGNREGA, traditional water bodies, Government building with functional rainwater harvesting, bore wells requiring point recharge, watershed activities and intensive afforestation etc on the JSA portal.

The DC also directed officers to upload the details of the geo-coordinates of these natural and manmade assets on the JSA portal within 5 days time.