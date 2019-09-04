Impersonator arrested from exam centre

STATE TIMES NEWS JHAJJAR KOTLI: Police on Tuesday arrested an impersonator from exam centre at Jhajiar Kotli. As per the details, headmaster of HSS Jindrah lodged a complaint with police that they have identified an impersonator appearing the exam. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police reached the spot and nabbed the impersonator youth. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
