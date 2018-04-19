Impaired but empowered; Little Angels in School for Deaf and Dumb

Share Share 0 Share 0

They are impaired but they are more empowered. Empowered to conquer every hurdle and achieve their goals in life. This is what we found while interacting with these little angels at School for Deaf and Dumb at Shahidi Chowk, Jammu.

The J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra, a NGO dedicated to teach these specially abled children is running the school imparting formal and vocational education free of cost.

This year, all the 21 students who appeared in Middle Class Examination were declared successful.

Of them, three students have got A- grade securing 81 per cent marks (162 marks out of 200). The top position in the School has been shared by Pardeep Kumar, Mehak Mehra and Utsav Gupta.

Ten other students got B1 grade securing marks in the range of 71% to 80 %. One of them, Sneh Verma missed A-grade by just two marks while two others –Munisha Devi and Arti Devi missed it by three marks.

“Children here are super active and intelligent. Some dream to become Police officers while other wants to become teachers, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma with cameraman Deepak Yadav.

There are around 100 students and all belong to far flung areas of Jammu province.