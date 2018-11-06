IMO commemorates Dhanwantari Jayanti

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indigenous Medicines Organisation (IMO) commemorated the jayanti of Lord Dhanwantri, the creator of Ayurvedic system of medicine.

The function was held under the chairmanship of Dr. K.K Gandotra, former Deputy Director ISM in which large number of professionals participated.

While paying floral tributes to Lord Dhanwantri, he stresses upon stakeholders to follow the path shown by Lord Dhanwantri and serve the ailing humanity selflessly with spirit of dedication and rededicate themselves to the cause of Ayurveda.

Dr Gandotra, while speaking on the occasion, stressed on the need to educate the people about the personal health and hygiene.

Dr Gandotra appealed to the Governor to shift the Government Ayurvedic Medical College to Akhnoor within the stipulated time as this new building fulfil the CCIM norms.

“The present set up of Ayurvedic College is running in two rooms and that too is without infrastructure as per CCIM norms. More than Rs 21 crore was spent on new building by the J&K State as well the Ministry of AYUSH Government of India,” he said. “Appoint the technically qualified Principal for Government Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor Jammu strictly as per CCIM norms. Create faculty posts strictly as per CCIM norms in accordance with five Government Medical Colleges and fill the posts through PSC in a time bound manner.

Till the creation of the post and selection by the PSC the temporary deployment/ arrangements should be in accordance with prescribed law after proper advertisement and not pick and choose manner,” he said.

Expressing concern about the Ayurvedic College which has not been given approval by highest Academic body CCIM yet, Dr Gandotra urged the Government to fulfil all the queries raised by CCIM team, so that future of the students may not be put at stake.