Immediately cut down stay, return as soon as possible: JK Govt to tourists, Amarnath Yatris

Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists
to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the
Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of
“specific terror threats” to the pilgrimage.
The
Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and
tourists “may curtail their stay” and “return as soon as
possible”.
“Keeping
in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting
of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the
Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and
Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley
immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” it
said.
