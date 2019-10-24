IMFA conducts Kathak Workshop

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Noted Kathak maestro Pt Jai Kishan Maharaj and his son Pt Tribhuwan Maharaj along with Maharaj’s disciples conducted a Kathak Workshop here on Wednesday at Institute of Music & Fine Arts (IMFA), University of Jammu.

The students of Music Department told about the intricacies of Kathak with emphasis on the Mudras, Rasas and dramatization.

Earlier Prof Satnam Kour welcomed Pt Jai Kishan Maharaj and Pt Tribhuwan Maharaj. The Kathak experts were felicitated by presenting shawls during the workshop.

Pt Jai Kishan Maharaj is the son and disciple of Pt Briju Maharaj, a world renowned Kathak maestro and belongs to Kalka- Bindadin Kathak Gharana of Lucknow Gharana. He has given solo performances of Kathak across the world.

An interaction session was conducted after the demonstration. The students and faculty members interacted with the Kathak Maestro Jai Kishan Maharaj and Tribhuwan Maharaj.

Dr Priya Dutta, HoD Kathak Department coordinated the event and also extended vote of thanks.

Kathak exponents will give a performance on October 24, 2019 at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu at 3:00 PM as part of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of University of Jammu.