Illicit timber, deodar seized

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Sopore Police on Thursday seized illicit timber and deodar worth lakhs of rupees from Ladoora area.

Acting on specific information, a police team headed by SDPO Rafiabad Nissar Ahmad along with Range Officer concerned seized huge quantity of timber and deodar worth lakhs of rupees from the premises of a house, located at Khudwani Mohalla Ladoora belonging to Riyaz Ahmad Qureshi, son of Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi and from the nearby orchards.

A case FIR No. 48/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Panzala and investigations were initiated in the matter.