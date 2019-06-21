Illicit timber, deodar seized

State Times News SRINAGAR: Sopore Police on Thursday seized illicit timber and deodar worth lakhs of rupees from Ladoora area. Acting on specific information, a police team headed by SDPO Rafiabad Nissar Ahmad along with Range Officer concerned seized huge quantity of timber and deodar worth lakhs of rupees from the premises of a house, located at Khudwani Mohalla Ladoora belonging to Riyaz Ahmad Qureshi, son of Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi and from the nearby orchards. A case FIR No. 48/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Panzala and investigations were initiated in the matter.
