ILLICIT FUND FLOW

With a whopping $83.5 billion escaping the government’s tax net owing to trade-based money laundering tactics India stands at the third-highest trade-related illicit financial flow among over 135 countries, according to a report released by US-based think tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI). The GFI classifies as illicit flow of funds which are illegally earned, transferred, and/or utilised across an international border. The primary sources of illicit flows include grand corruption, commercial tax evasion, and transnational crime. A drug cartel using trade-based money laundering techniques to use the illegal proceeds of narcotics sales to purchase used cars, which will be exported to the drug source country and sold, is an example of illicit financial flow, it said. According to the report titled “Trade-related Illicit Financial Flows in 135 Developing Countries: 2008-2017”, for 2017, five countries with the largest identified value gaps were China at $457.7 billion, followed by Mexico at $85.3 billion, India at $83.5 billion, Russia at USD 74.8 billion, and Poland at $ 66.3 billion. In terms of the value gaps in the bilateral trade between 135 developing countries and the 36 advanced economies in US dollars, India consistently ranked among the top ten largest value gaps across the ten-year period examined. The value gap is identified in the country’s trade with all its global trading partners. In order to identify a country’s imports/exports that may have been misinvoiced, the GFI conducts a value gap analysis by examining data submitted by governments each year to the United Nations Comtrade database and applying a series of filters to ensure unmatched trades are omitted. Trade mis-invoicing is a way of illicitly moving money (value) in or out of a country by hiding it within the regular international commercial trading system. This is done when importers or exporters deliberately falsify the price they declare for goods on the invoice they submit to customs authorities. Now, the report may have bias then even the outcome are startling and one can imagine how big could be the scale of corruption in such level and where does

government’s claim to root out corruption stands ground.