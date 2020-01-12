Illegal ‘market’ on residential plot in Trikuta Nagar extension makes mockery of J&K administration

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Throwing all rules to winds, illegal market established on residential plot on main road at Trikuta Nagar extension is an appropriate example of corruption, nepotism and favoritism.Huge residential plot is given on rent to Biharis, Orias. These tenants pay three to four thousand rupees rent to landlord. Now there is a million dollar question that who authorized them to run market, who sanctioned them electricity and water connections.STATE TIMES team interviewed these tenants who openly admit that they never pay power and electricity bills. Interestingly, there identities are never shared with Jammu police, which is ultimately a major threat. This is a security breach. But who bothers.
