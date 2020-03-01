Illegal entries of State, Kacharai, Forest land expunged in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: On the directions of Principal Secretary, Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, District Administration Kishtwar under the supervision of District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara, has expunged 100% illegal entries of State, Common, Kacharai and Forest land from the revenue records and restored the land to its legal status. While reviewing the revenue records, the administration expunged the illegal entries for 12500 kanal and 5.5 Marlas state land; 44 kanal, Common Land;325 Kanal and 07 Marlas, Kachraie land and 2775 kanal and 13 Marlas forest land in the district.

The DDC directed all the SDMs and Tehsildars to keep a close vigil on the encroachers and ensure that intensive scrutiny of the record is done on regular basis to avoid any illegal entry into revenue records nor any land is physically encroached in their respective jurisdictions.