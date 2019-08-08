Illegal constructions on Goa beaches to be razed: Minister

Agency

Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday said all illegal constructions along the state’s beaches would be demolished. Ajgaonkar said this in the state Assembly when BJP MLA Wilfred De Sa alleged that encroachments were made by a five- star hotel property at Utorda beach in South Goa district. He said South Goa’s deputy collector will be asked to survey the property mentioned by the MLA and to ascertain if there were any illegal constructions along that beach.

The minister said if any of the constructions along various beaches in the state were found to be illegal, his department would demolish them without issuing a prior notice to owners of the properties concerned. “Action would be taken against all illegal constructions when anyone brings them to our notice,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain our beaches. We should make sure the beaches are clean and there are no illegalities in constructions there,” he said.