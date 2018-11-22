Illegal constructions at Patnitop: DB seeks newly impleaded hotel owners’ response on PDA’s affidavit

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Wednesday directed the newly impleaded owners of Hotels Forest View and Green Top to file their response to the affidavit filed by Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) before the next date of hearing.

The court direction came in a PIL filed by Harcharan Singh, owner of Crystal Hotel and Restaurant at Patnitop seeking demolition of the illegal/unauthorised buildings raised in Green Buffer Areas of Patnitop.

At the very outset, Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Paras Gupta and Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed invited the attention of the Division Bench to the two fresh miscellaneous applications filed by owners of Hotels Green Top and Forest View situated at Village Karlah, Patnitop seeking their impleadment as party respondents in the PIL on the ground that specific allegations have been leveled in the PIL by the petitioner against the aforesaid Hotels and they have a right to be heard in the PIL.

Upon this, the DB observed, “We are of the view that they deserve to be impleaded as party respondents”. The Division Bench further directed that the newly impleaded Hotel owners shall be impleaded as party respondents Nos. 10 and 11 in the PIL and further directed the newly impleaded Hotel owners to file amended memo of parties within one week.

Division Bench also issued notices to the newly impleaded Hotel owners which were accepted in the open court by Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed and Advocate Paras Gupta and the aforesaid respondents were directed to file their response to the affidavit already filed by the Patnitop Development Authority.

Advocate Rahul Pant appearing for the petitioner submitted in the open court that the affidavit/status report filed by PDA is just a tip of the iceberg as there are huge violations of Master Plan and Building Laws by several Hoteliers in Patnitop. Advocate Rahul Pant suggested that a Committee headed by Munsiff, Chenani with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, DFO Udhampur and CEO PDA be constituted to go on spot and report violations to the Division Bench.

At this stage, Advocate Ahmed appearing for newly impleaded Hotel Forest View submitted that the present PIL is not filed by a bonafide person and the aforesaid petition is an abuse of process of law as the petitioner has himself violated the master plan and raised the construction of Hotel “Crystal” at Patnitop without obtaining building permission from Patnitop Development Authority and he was issued demolition notice by the PDA which was challenged by him in the J&K Special Tribunal and the Special Tribunal in an illegal order dated September 6, 2013 compounded the major violations contrary to the law laid down by the Apex Court and the petitioner hobnobbed with the then CEO PDA namely Raman Kumar Kesar and got the file misplaced and with the result the order of the J&K Special Tribunal was not challenged by the PDA before the J&K High Court and the PDA illegally accepted Rs.62,800 from the petitioner as the compounding fee.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that the petitioner filed more than 10 RTI Applications in PDA against one Shakuntla Kotwal wife of late Omkar Kotwal owner of Hotel Trinetra, Karlah, Patnitop alleging construction of Hotel Trinetra by Shakuntla Kotwal on a forged building permission and the wife of the petitioner Inderjeet Kour subsequently filed two writ petitions against Shakuntla Kotwal bearing OWP No.1124/2009 and OWP No.963/2012 on the basis of the RTI information gathered by her husband i.e. petitioner in the present PIL.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that a deal was struck between the wife of the petitioner and Shakuntla Kotwal and a written agreement was reduced into writing on November, 7, 2012 at Jammu between Inderjeet Kour and Shakuntla Kotwal and by virtue of the aforesaid agreement the wife of the petitioner agreed to withdraw both the writ petitions against Shakuntla Kotwal. Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that the written agreement was entered reportedly after a heavy amount exchanged hands between wife of the petitioner and Shakuntla Kotwal and accordingly the wife of the petitioner withdrew OWP No.1124/2009 titled Inderjeet Kour versus State of J&K and others on November, 26, 2012 whereas the other writ petition OWP No.963/2012 is sub-judice. While attacking the credibility of the petitioner, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed further submitted that PIL cannot be used as a tool to blackmail the business rivals.

After considering the rival submissions, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Gita Mittal in the open court did not agree to the suggestion of Advocate Rahul Pant and issued directions that the PDA and other authorities shall proceed in the matter in accordance with law. The Division Bench further directed that PDA shall be given assistance by the Police Department, Revenue Department, Town Planning and Forest Department. AAG F.A. Natnoo appeared on behalf of PDA.