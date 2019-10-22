Illegal constructions at Patnitop: DB seeks details of cases decided by Tribunal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Monday directed Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to furnish details of all the cases decided by the Tribunal in the last five years and the status thereof. The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Harcharan Singh, a Hotelier/Owner of Krystal Hotel and Restaurant at Patnitop seeking demolition of the illegal/unauthorised buildings raised in Green Buffer Areas of Patnitop.

While hearing the case, the DB observed that Additional Advocate General (AAG) F.A Natnoo appearing for PDA has submitted that inspection of some of the hotels and buildings constructed in the area has been carried out and violations have been noticed but as the constructions in the area are large in numbers therefore the process is still underway. The AAG assured that wherever violations have been found and no action as such was taken earlier, the action as envisaged under law shall be taken.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the petitioner as well as the private respondents raised issue that in number of cases the Tribunal had compounded major violations and the orders were not challenged by the authority. Uopn this, DB directed the authority shall furnish details of all the cases decided by the Tribunal in the last five years and the status thereof. “It shall also clarify as to whether any permission is required from any higher authority for challenging the order passed by the Tribunal and the relevant provisions/rules”, DB observed.