Illegal constructions at Patnitop: DB directs CEO PDA to appear in person

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Monday directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to appear in person in court on the September 3, 2019 along with complete record pertaining to Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Harcharan Singh, a hotelier/owner of Krystal Hotel and Restaurant at Patnitop seeking demolition of the illegal/unauthorised buildings raised in green buffer areas of Patnitop. Earlier, the court observed that despite detailed order passed, the comprehensive details are not being furnished by the State for the reasons best known to the authorities.

The DB had directed PDA to file a status report in a tabulated form by pinpointing the building permissions granted with effect from January 1, 2018 and the violations on spot in his jurisdiction upon a physical verification as also on the basis of relevant records of the concerned departments. The Division Bench also directed the CEO PDA to produce the record of the constructions compounded. Advocate Rahul Pant with Advocate Amit Bhardwaj appearing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that even during the pendency of PIL the construction in the Green Buffer Zone at Patnitop is going on and Advocate Rahul Pant also produced in the open court few photographs showing construction of a hut by the Forest Department.