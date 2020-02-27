Illegal constructions at Patnitop: DB directs CBI to file status report on March 30

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Wednesday directed CBI to file status report on March 30, 2020 in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Harcharan Singh a Hotelier/Owner of Krystal Hotel and Restaurant at Patnitop seeking demolition of the illegal/unauthorized buildings raised in Green Buffer Areas of Patnitop.

It is pertinent to mention that the DB on December 31, 2019 directed CBI to conduct in-depth enquiry into the matter within two months.

When the PIL came-up for hearing today, Advocate Monika Kohli appearing on behalf of CBI submitted that the enquiry is being conducted in terms of aforesaid order passed by the court, however, the process could not be completed as in some of the areas, the snow was still there and the hotels could not be inspected properly and sought three months time.

Upon this, the DB refused to grant such a long adjournment at this stage as the progress of enquiry is also to be reviewed and fixed March 30, 2020 for filing the status report.

On December 31, 2019, the DB had directed Director CBI to conduct