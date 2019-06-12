Illegal appointments in MC Hajin: ACB produces charge-sheet against 18 officials

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir) on Tuesday produced charge-sheet against 18 persons in the illegal appointments in the Municipal Committee Hajin.

According to a report, Anti-Corruption Bureau produced Charge Sheet against 18 persons before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla in a case FIR 13/13 under Sections 5(1)(d), 5(2) J&K PC Act, Svt 2006 read with Section 120-B RPC of Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau Kashmir.

Persons against whom the charge sheet was produced include Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, the then President MC Hajin; Abdul Rashid Shah, the then Executive Officer MC Hajin; Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, then Establishment Incharge MC Hajin; Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, Sameer Mushtaq Wani, Saima Iqbal, Mohd Tohah, Mohd Ayaz Malla, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Rameez Hafiz Mir, Nasrullah Parray, Mohd Ishfaq Wani, Ishfaq-un-Nabi, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Feroz Ahmad Bhat, Shah Umer, Majid Hussain Bhat and Shariq Nadeem Wani.

The instant case was registered in Police Station ACB on the basis of the outcome of verification conducted into the allegations that during the period 2009-10, the officers/officials of Municipal Committee Hajin in league with beneficiaries have by abuse of their official positions and in gross violation/ utter disregard to the standing government order and rules without any competence made 13 illegal appointments of beneficiaries including their relatives on regular pay scale and their salary was drawn thus by abuse of their official positions conferred undue pecuniary advantage upon the beneficiaries with corresponding loss to the state exchequer.

The investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the accused persons and for launching prosecution, the Challan of the case has been produced before the Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption, Baramulla Kashmir.