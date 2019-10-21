Iknoor bags sub-junior girls TT title

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Young Iknoor Kaur lifted the Sub-Junior girls’ singles title beating Ragini 3-1 in final in the 42nd Stag J&K Table Tennis Championship at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Monday.

The Sub-junior boys’ title went to Sarthak, who defeated Vishav Charak 3-2 in best of five game.

In the meantime, the veteran singles title bagged by Dr Prabjot, who trounced Mahesh Khajuria 3-1.

Meanwhile, semifinals lineup has been drawn in Junior boys singles event. Quarterfinals: Results: Maanay beat Madhav 3-0, Saksham beat Vishav 3-0, Akhilesh beat Sarthak 3-1, Hanumat beat Rohan 3-1

The Results: Men’s Singles (First Round): Vasu Dewan beat Suhail (Srinagar) 3-0, Amber beat Nitin 3-0, Adhiraj beat Anil Dutta 3-2.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel including Vasu Dewan, Gurvinder Singh Sasan, Sandeep Khadotra, Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.