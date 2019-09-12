IkkJutt Jammu organises Sankalp Samaroh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: IkkJutt Jammu in collaboration with Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (Central Sanskrit University) organised a Sankalp Samaroh at the Sansthan near Kot Bhalwal Jammu. Chairman IkkJutt Jammu, Ankur Sharma was the Chief Guest on the occasion while the function was presided over by the Principal Sanskrit University Prof Vasudev Sharma. The other speakers included Prof Manoj Kumar Mishra. The function was attended by staff, students, founder members of IkkJutt Jammu and PHD scholars of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Sharma emphasised on the need of making Sanskrit language compulsory right from primary education level. He explained in detail as to how Sanskrit is termed as the best language for development of the brain. The main crux of Ankur’s speech was the need to understand the importance of Sanskrit in establishing a reconnection with ancient civilisational values of Sanatana, which have been long eroded due to Islamic and Christian conquests. Quoting from constitution and constitutional debates, Ankur Sharma talked about responsibility of the Government in taking steps for the development of Sanskrit.

Take a jibe on those who always look for validations regarding Indian Culture from West, Ankur Sharma said that now even NASA has also recognised that the best language available in the world for artificial intelligence is Sanskrit.

While detailing state sponsored neglect and disdain of Sanskrit, Ankur Sharma pledged to work tirelessly for development of Sanskrit.

Principal Sanskrit College, Prof Vasudev Sharma explained in detail as to how learning of Sanskrit will automatically produce ideal citizens. Protection of Mother Earth and environmental consciousness will be the natural consequence of learning Sanskrit, he added.

Professor Manoj Kumar Mishra, while explaining significance of Sanskrit and it’s various evolutionary stages appealed to the Government to ensure that more opportunities are created for Sanskrit scholars as far as public employment is concerned. He also appealed to the Government to invest more in the infrastructural development of Sanskrit. Apart from this, he also spoke on the Vedic concept of Water Conservation.