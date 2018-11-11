IkkJutt Jammu for multifaceted response to contain acts of terror, subversion

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government of India should recognise the terrorist violence in the State and other acts of subversion as a Jihadi War and evolve a comprehensive multifaceted response to it keeping in mind that this war has already succeeded in the religious cleansing of Hindus from Kashmir and is fast spreading its tentacles into the provinces of Jammu and Ladakh.

This was resolved at the first Maha Adhiveshan ‘Shankhnaad’, organised by IkkJutt Jammu here on Sunday.

The conclave was attended by delegates drawn from various districts of the Jammu Province and was presided over by the IkkJutt Jammu Chairman, Advocate Ankur Sharma.

Prominent among those who addressed the deliberations were Sarvashree KN Govindacharya, eminent political thinker, Kashmiri Hindu activist and analyst Sushil Pandit, academician and writer of eminence Madhu Kishvar, Historian and intellectual Prof. Hari Om, MLA from Udhampur Pawan Gupta, and Chairman Panun Kashmir Dr. Ajay Chrungoo.

Advocate Ankur Sharma said that people in Jammu and Ladakh have been facing a state of servitude and enslavement and not what has been euphemistically described so far as discrimination. He declared that IkkJutt Jammu shall mobilise every possible resource to get rid of the servitude unleashed by the hegemony of a particular religion in the State. “The demographic assault is the biggest challenge and IkkJutt Jammu will comprehensively defeat it,” he vowed.

Prof. Hari Om made a strong exposition on the demographic assault which has now been unleashed upon Jammu. He stressed that the people of Jammu would defeat the Islamo-fascist pincer and will not only redeem Jammu and Kashmir but also entire India. He also highlighted the need to evict Rohingyas and other illegal encroachers from Duggar land.

Pawan Gupta, MLA Udhampur was categorical in asserting that Jammu needs to come together to fight the ongoing Jihadisation and demographic assault. He assured his support to IkkJutt Jammu in its crusade for establishment of real India in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that all discriminatory laws like Articles 35A and 370 must go, and the State be fully integrated with the nation.

Dr. Agnishekhar emphasised on the need to defeat the anti-civilizational forces which are hell-bent in distorting Jammu’s narrative. Sushil Pandit cautioned the people of Jammu to remain vigilant against the demographic assault happening through the connivance and blatant State sponsorship.

Prof. Madhu Kishvar demanded political reorganisation of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh into separate States, with the creation of a Homeland for displaced Hindus in the Valley. Dr. Ajay Chrungoo brought to fore the subversive machinations employed ever since 1947 to create a Muslim State of Jammu and Kashmir in a secular India. He elucidated how the special Status conferred to Jammu and Kashmir by way of Article 370 and Article 35A has facilitated constitutional arrangements for such subversion. Govindacharya said in last ten years, the demographics and profile of Jammu has been considerably altered. He stated that it has become absolutely necessary to call the problem by its name and call a spade a spade. “Obfuscation and incomprehension shall never redeem the society and the nation. What is happening is a civilizational assault which is aiming to destroy the collective memory of our people and impose alien ideas and ideologies on us”, he maintained.