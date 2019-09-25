IIM Jammu signs MoU with ALBA Graduate Business School

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALBA Graduate Business School, Athens, Greece for academic and research collaboration. The MoU was signed by Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu and Prof Kostas Axarloglou, Dean, ALBA Graduate Business School in presence of Zoe Kourounakou, Director, International Relations.

Academic collaborations are a vital part of IIM Jammu’s internationalisation endeavours and this co-operation programme aims to foster advancement in teaching, research, cultural understanding as well as international reputations of both institutions through student exchange, faculty members exchange, joint management development programmes/ executive education programmes, exchange of academic information and materials besides organising joint research programmes, joint conferences as well as study tours.

The collaboration is aimed at providing IIM Jammu students an opportunity to have learning experience from international environment. It will also help them in attaining valuable knowledge in a different ecosystem besides learning from their peer group at the partner institute. Further, it will assist them to sharpen their practical skills, make them better equipped to work in culturally diverse groups and contribute enormously to their professional as well as personal development.