IIM Jammu organises Management Games ‘Kaavish’

JAMMU: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu organised Kaavish-its first ever management games in the Institute on November 2 and 3, 2019.

Kaavish is the pre-event of the National Management Fest to be organised by IIM Jammu in January-February 2020.

The fest consisted of various cultural and management games such as, Brandalism, Dominos, Consulting Simulation, Bid on Colours, and various other indoor brain-busters as well as physical outbound games.

The games were aimed to test, the creativity, strategic mindset, communication skills, problem solving skills, coordination as well as managerial skills of the participants.

Students from Institutes from all over the Jammu city participated and competed with each other in this two-day event.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to the winners by Prof. R.R Parida, Chairperson-Student Affairs, IIM Jammu.