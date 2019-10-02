IIM Jammu celebrates Hindi Pakhwada

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: IIM Jammu celebrated Hindi Pakhwada from September 14 to 29 to honour the official language of the country and the closing ceremony of the Pakhwada took place on 30th September 2019.

The event was attended by the Director, IIM Jammu, Prof. B.S Sahay, members of the faculty, students and administration.

The chief guest for the event was Prof Parmeswari Sharma, Professor, Hindi Department, University of Jammu, J&K.

The event saw huge participation by students who gave speech on the importance of Hindi as a language and recited Hindi poetry.

Prof Sahay stressed upon the need to embrace Hindi language in our daily conversations and to incorporate it in our official works as well. He also suggested different ways in which Hindi could be welcomed in an organisation. He also opined that Hindi language should be promoted beyond its official status.

Prof R.R Parida, Chairman Students’ Affairs, Lt. Col. M.L. Sharma, CAO and CA Rajat Sharma, CFO also expressed their views on the importance of Hindi language.

Prof Parameswari Sharma, Guest of Honour also shared her views on the importance of feeling a connection with Hindi. She further revealed her thoughts on the ways in which incessant existence of Hindi language can be ensured particularly at a time when English is being preferred as the medium of communication. She pointed out that Hindi could be spoken with words taken from English, Punjabi, Urdu etc. as per the convenience of the speaker but it should be spoken with pride.

She expressed her admiration for the recognition that the language has received as Hindi has reached far off places in the world and is being taught in different nations as a part of their curriculum.