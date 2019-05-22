IIM Jammu celebrates Anti-Terrorism Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu celebrated Anti-Terrorism Day here on Tuesday.

The Anti-Terrorism day is observed every year on death anniversary of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi with an objective of weaning away masses, especially youth, from terrorism by highlighting suffering of common people besides educating masses how it is against humanity and interests of the nation.

The event was coordinated by Prof Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Chairperson Student Affairs, IIM Jammu.

Further, a meeting was held wherein Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu discussed various hazards of terrorism. He also underscored the importance of active participation in process of nation building. Faculty and staff members also expressed their views on terrorism followed by address of the Director.