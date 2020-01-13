IGP Traffic inaugurates road safety awareness-cum-health check up camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the eve of 31st National Road Safety Week, 2020 an Awareness-cum-Free Health Check-up Camp organized by Motor Vehicles Department, Jammu was on Sunday inaugurated by Inspector General of Police Traffic, T. Namgyal at Taxi Stand, Railway Station, Jammu.

While interacting with the participants, IGP Traffic impressed on improving the behavior of drivers towards passengers and follow traffic rules. He also advised the representatives of various Transport Unions to ask their drivers to wear proper uniform, inculcate discipline among them and make their transport system people friendly. He warned transporters and drivers not to indulge in overloading, over speeding, drunken driving and wrong parking.

Dhananter Singh RTO Jammu informed that in connection with various activities being organised during the ongoing 31st National Road Safety Week, 2020, Motor Vehicles Department Jammu in coordination with Traffic, SDRF, Health Department and a team of Eye Specialist from Rotary Eye Hospital, Udhampur organized Awareness-cum-Free Health Check-up Camp for drivers and conductors at Taxi Stand, Railway Station, Jammu. He said that every year more than 900 people are killed due to road accidents and majority of the road accidents occur due to the negligence of drivers.

By organized such awareness/sensitization and Health Check-up Camps, he said that drivers can be counselled about importance of following Traffic Rules and Road Safety Measures to minimize the accidents and save precious human lives. He further informed the gathering that various other activities like symposium, painting/poster competition, women two wheeler rally etc will be organized during the week.

On 13 January, the activities like gift a rose campaign to traffic violators, distraction of pamphlets of Road Safety and aware auto drivers about meter uses will be held at different chowks in Jammu city.

Joint Transport Commissioner Gurmukh Singh; SSP(Traffic) Jammu Joginder Singh; SSP(Traffic) Rural Jammu M.L Kaith; ARTO(BOI-G); ARTO(BOI-P); ARTO Jammu; DSP SDRF Jammu; and all other staff members of RTO Office Jammu attended the aforesaid camp.