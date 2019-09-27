IGP reviews arrangements for Navratra Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh reviewed security arrangements for Navratra Festival which attracts huge rush of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi Shrine, commencing with effect from September, 29.

The IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh was accompanied by Sujit Kumar, IPS DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

In view of the present security scenario, a discussion was held to ensure elaborate police/security arrangement on the Navratra festivals.

ASP Katra gave detailed briefing on presentation on the existing manpower deployed in Sub-Division Katra and Bhawan and manpower deployed for Navratra function.

IGP issued necessary directions to the district police officers and CRPF to keep vigil on the anti-national and anti-social elements.

It was impressed upon the participants to ensure that Nakas deployed around Katra Town are fully strengthened to ensure effective checking/frisking round the clock.

Joint Quick Response Teams of CRPF and Police should be deployed on all entry points to react immediately in case of any exigency. District SSP concerned was directed to dominate the outer periphery of Katra Town, Trikuta Hills adjoining Bhawan area by way of regular patrolling.

After the meeting, IGP took the stock of the security arrangements on ground in Katra town including Tarakote Track where security has been beefed up in view of the forthcoming Navratras.

The meeting was attended by Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi, Jitendra Kumar Gupta CO CRPF 6th Bn Katra, Vivek Shekhar, DySP, SDPO Katra, N.K Saran 2nd in Command CRPF 6th Bn and Inspector Pardeep Gupta SHO Katra.