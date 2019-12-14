IGP Rana to head Induction panel of police personnel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh designated Danesh Rana IPS, IGP Armed Jammu as the Chairman of the committee constituted for induction of In-service Police personnel as ASI (Stenography)/SGCT (M).

“In partial modification to PHQ order 4305 of 2018 dated August 24, 2018 issued under endorsement No. Estt/G-06/2013/58278-86 dated August 24, 2018, it is hereby ordered that Danesh Rana-IPS, IGP Armed Jammu has been designated as the Chairman of the Committee constituted for induction of In-service Police personnel as ASI (Stenography)/SGCT (M) in place of Surinder Gupta-IPS, IGP Director SSG J&K. However, the remaining members of the committee shall remain same” reads the order issued by DGP, J&K.