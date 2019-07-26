IGP promotes 351 police personnel, grants 23 in-situ promotions

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: IGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu, M.K Sinha on Thursday issued formal promotion order in respect of 98 HCs to the rank of ASIs, four SgCT to HCs, 249 CT to SgCTs and granted insitu promotion to one constable, 15 followers and seven skilled workers.

While congratulating the promoted police personnel and their families, IGP Jammu Zone, lauded the efforts of these officers in earning their due promotion well in time and further expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work even with more zeal and enthusiasm to make the department feel proud.