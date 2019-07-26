IGP promotes 351 police personnel, grants 23 in-situ promotions

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: IGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu, M.K Sinha on Thursday issued formal promotion order in respect of 98 HCs to the rank of ASIs, four SgCT to HCs, 249 CT to SgCTs and granted insitu promotion to one constable, 15 followers and seven skilled workers.
While congratulating the promoted police personnel and their families, IGP Jammu Zone, lauded the efforts of these officers in earning their due promotion well in time and further expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work even with more zeal and enthusiasm to make the department feel proud.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper