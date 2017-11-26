IGP Police XI outplays Engineers XI in CCDU T-20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Guided with the brilliant 77-run innings of Amit Sharma, IGP Police XI defeated Engineers XI in the ongoing First T-20 Invitational Cricket Tournament being organised by Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU) at University Ground, here on Sunday.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, IGP Police XI scored 158 runs which in reply Engineers XI failed to chase and managed to score 139 runs thus lost the match by 19 runs.

Amit Sharma was declared as Man of the Match for scoring match winning innings.

Executive Director CCDU K.K Magotra said that this tournament was just a curtain raiser and many sports activities along with advocacy workshops will be carried out in future also.

“Very soon a football tournament will also be organised in Kashmir,” he informed.

He also said that a State level workshop will be conducted very soon for awareness among the masses for saving water. Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra and other officers from PHE, I&FC and Police Department besides a large number of students from university and various schools were present on the occasion.