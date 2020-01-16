IGP Pani appointed in Cabinet Secretariat; Vijay Kumar gets addl charge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday ordered appointment of Swayam Prakash Pani, IPS (JK:2000), IGP Armed Kashmir to the grade of Director in Cabinet Secretariat.

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority to the appointment of Swayam Prakash Pani, IPS (JK:2000), IGP Armed Kashmir, to the grade of Director in the Class-I Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat in Level 13 of the Pay Matrix, on deputation basis, for a period of four years, with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

“Vijay Kumar, IPS, IGP Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the post of IGP, Armed, Kashmir, till further orders, which shall be in addition to his own duties,” the order further stated.