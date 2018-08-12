IGP Kashmir reviews security scenario

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani reviewed preparedness and security arrangements in place for the forthcoming Independence Day on August 15.

The meeting was attended by all the territorial officers of the District Srinagar. The IGP took a detailed review of the security arrangement laid out around the venue.

He was also briefed about the security measures adopted in the other areas of the city for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations. IGP directed the officers to ensure that foolproof security measures are in place while stressing on the human friendly approach towards policing in dealing with the public on roads.