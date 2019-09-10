IGP Kashmir reviews security scenario in Sopore

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police Swayam Prakash Pani on Monday reviewed security scenario during visit to Sopore.

DIG NKR Atul Goel and SP Sopore Javed Iqbal were accompanying IGP Kashmir. CO 179 CRPF Bn, SDPO Sopore, DySP Ops Sopore were also present.

IGP Kashmir complimented police and CAPF officers for maintaining peace in the area and urged them to remain committed to their professionalism while discharging duties. He directed officials to provide assistance to the general public so as to espouse confidence among the citizens.

IGP Kashmir, while interacting with the officers from police and CRPF, discussed different security measures taken for maintenance of law and order in Sopore. He stressed for enhanced coordination between different security agencies deployed on ground.

Later, IGP Kashmir visited Fruit Mandi Sopore and Main Town Sopore to reassure the citizens about various security measures taken by police in the area.

On his visit to Sopore, the IGP was briefed by SSP Sopore about the current situation of the area.